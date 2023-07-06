PRECIOUS-Gold faces weekly loss on bets US interest rates will be higher for longer

July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss as investors bet the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, weighing on non-yielding bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= held steady at $1,911.85 per ounce by 0023 GMT, but was down 0.4% for the week. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 ticked up 0.1% to $1,917.70.

* U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in June, indicating strength in the labour market despite growing risks of a recession from higher interest rates.

* Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said there was a case for a rate rise at the June policy meeting, in comments that affirmed her view that more rate increases will be needed to cool off a still-strong economy.

* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Investors now see a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in July after last month's pause, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

* Further weighing on gold, the yield on 10-year Treasury notesUS10YT=RR climbed to its highest since March 2 after the labor market data on Thursday.

* Investors will now scan Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for more clarity on the Fed rate-hike path, as they keep a close watch on U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Beijing visit amid renewed tensions.

* Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida vowed to keep its yield curve control policy for now, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $22.6994 per ounce, platinum XPT= was little changed at $901.18.

* Palladium XPD= shed 0.2% to $1,238.87, but headed for a 1% weekly gain.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM May

0600 Germany Industrial Production YY May

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY June

0645 France Reserve Assets Total June

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls June

1230 US Unemployment Rate June

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

