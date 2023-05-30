PRECIOUS-Gold faces monthly fall on debt deal hopes, Fed policy outlook

May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday headed for their first monthly fall in three, as expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates further and optimism over the U.S. debt deal diminished bullion's status as a safe haven.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,958.02 per ounce by 0026 GMT, but down 1.6% for the month so far. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 held steady at $1,957.80.

* Top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday urged members of his party to support a bipartisan deal to lift the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, and a key party hardliner said he would likely support the measure in a critical procedural vote.

* Fed funds futures traders now see the Fed as more likely to hike interest rates next month than leave them unchanged, as economic data beats expectations and lawmakers appear to have reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

* The market is now pricing for a 66.6% chance of a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's June 13-14 meeting. Higher interest rates dull the appeal for zero-yield bullion.

* Meanwhile, Richmond Federal Reserve president Tom Barkin said that once the current inflation shock is past the U.S. economy might support interest rates at a "neutral, normal level", rather than being driven back to near zero in every slowdown.

* Asian market focus on Wednesday turns to Chinese purchasing managers index figures, which will give the first insight into factory and service sector activity in May in the world's second largest economy and the top gold consumer.

* Spot silver XAG= was little changed at $23.2019 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.7% to $1,021.08, and palladium XPD= climbed 0.8% to $1,412.15 on the day, but were all set for monthly decline.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI May

0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA May

0800 ECB releases biannual Financial Stability Review

1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY May

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.