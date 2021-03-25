PRECIOUS-Gold faces first weekly decline in three as U.S. dollar rallies

March 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on course for a first weekly decline in three as elevated Treasury yields and a firm U.S. dollar dented safe-haven bullion's appeal even as the metal steadied on the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,726.96 per ounce by 0126 GMT on Friday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,725.50 per ounce. The metal hit a one-week low of $1,721.46 in the previous session.

* For the week, the metal has lost over 1% as the U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies, leaping over a four-month high on Thursday. [USD/]

* U.S. Treasury yields also jumped after the Treasury Department saw tepid interest for an auction of seven-year notes.[US/]

* Higher returns on Treasury bonds generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a strong dollar makes it expensive for non-U.S. buyers.

* Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

* Countries in Europe are re-enforcing COVID-19 restrictions as Germany, Europe's largest economy, saw the highest surge in coronavirus cases since January, further raising doubts about the pace of economic recovery.

* Gold is often considered as a safe-haven investment at times of political andd economic uncertainties.

* Asian markets are set to open higher on Friday after U.S. equities rose as investors weighed the outlook for economic growth and inflation and welcomed progress on vaccination rollouts. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week.

* Silver rose 0.1% to $25.05, holding above an over two-month low of $24.39 per ounce hit on Thursday.

* Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,614.51 and platinum fell 0.1% to $1,146.11.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK

Retail Sales MM, YY, Ex-Fuel MM Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New

March

0900 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New

March

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New

March

1330 US

Consumption, Adjusted

Feb

1400 US

U Mich Sentiment Final

March (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging: diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

