PRECIOUS-Gold faces biggest weekly fall in six on higher yields

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold on Friday was on track for its biggest weekly decline in six as data projecting continued strength in the U.S. labour market firmed bets for U.S. interest rates remaining elevated and boosted Treasury yields and the dollar.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,932.09 per ounce by 1046 GMT and U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were trading 0.1% lower at $1,967.20.

"The market is slowly accepting the fact that maybe rates will stay higher for longer," reflected in Treasury yields rising this week with a downward impact on gold, said Harshal Barot, a senior consultant at Metals Focus.

"The dollar has strengthened even after the U.S. rating downgrade, so that is one potential supporting factor that hasn't played out." USD/

Gold prices have declined more than 1.4% so far this week, having slipped to July 11 lows on Thursday as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed to their highest since November after strong U.S. jobs data. US/

Rising yields dampen the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT is expected to show an increase of 200,000 jobs last month, after rising 209,000 in June, with the unemployment rate steady near multi-decade lows.

"The U.S. economy might avoid sliding into recession despite the significantly higher interest rates. If today's labour market data should confirm this picture, the gold price could find itself heading south initially," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

"By contrast, next week's inflation data are more likely to support the view that the Fed ended its rate hike cycle in July."

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $23.45 per ounce and platinum XPT= was down 0.3% to $911.18. Both were set for their third consecutive weekly loss.

Palladium XPD= dropped 0.7% to $1,249.37, but was on track for a small weekly gain.

