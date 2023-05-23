PRECIOUS-Gold extends slide as U.S. dollar, yields gain upper hand

By Seher Dareen

May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended losses on Tuesday, pressured as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields strengthened on rising bets for higher interest rates, while markets awaited to see if lawmakers could avoid a debt ceiling default.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.6% to $1,958.01 per ounce by 0951 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.8% to $1,961.00.

The dollar index .DXY was up 0.3%, making dollar-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers, while benchmark Treasury yields hovered near a 10-week high. USD/US/

"For now the market has not entirely ruled out another rate hike, and that's clearly not what (it) was looking (like) just a month ago and that's leading to this realignment of prices," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Investors now await the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's May 2- 3 meeting on Wednesday.

Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that U.S. rates may have to go "north of 6%" while St. Louis Fed James Bullard said the bank may still need to raise rates by another half-point this year.

Gold tends to fall out of favour amongst investors when rates rise as bullion yields nothing. Prices are down more than $100 from a near record peak reached earlier this month.

"We're trading above key support in the $1,950 area and that potentially could be tested... if we do see a break above that level then some of the elevated longs from money managers in the past few months could be challenged, thereby triggering some deeper correction," Hansen added.

Investors are also tracking progress around the U.S. debt ceiling limit, which if breached could risk the economy falling into a recession.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy could not reach an agreement on Monday, but pledged to keep talking.

Spot silver XAG= fell 2% to $23.18 per ounce, platinum XPT= was down around 1% to $1,056.70 while palladium XPD= dropped 2.2% to $1,458.31.

