PRECIOUS-Gold extends slide as hawkish Fed, firm dollar dominate mood

By Harshit Verma

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses on Tuesday, hitting a seven-month low as expectations around the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates high boosted the dollar and bond yields, while focus turned to U.S. job openings data due later in the day.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,825.50 per ounce by 0944 GMT, dropping to its lowest since March 9. Bullion was down for a seventh consecutive session.

Fed officials say monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for "some time" to bring inflation back down to the its 2% target, but their unity around that phrase masks an ongoing debate over another possible rate hike this year.

Spot silver XAG= edged 0.3% higher to $21.12 per ounce, after touching a 6-1/2-month low earlier in the session. Platinum XPT= also rose 0.3% to $870.33.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

