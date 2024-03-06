PRECIOUS-Gold extends record run as rate cut bets gain ground

By Anjana Anil

March 6 (Reuters) - Gold rallied to a fresh record on Wednesday, building on stellar momentum driven mostly by bets for U.S. monetary easing, while autocatalyst palladium popped back above the $1,000 mark for the first time since Jan. 12.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.6% to $2,139.39 per ounce as of 1542 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $2,148.99 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $2,147.60.

Silver XAG= added 1.2% to $23.97.

Gold suffers when high U.S. interest rates raise returns on competing assets such as bonds and boost the dollar, making the bullion costlier to buy with foreign currencies. US10YTIP=RR, =USD

Traders now see a 70% chance for a June Fed rate cut. FEDWATCH

"CTAs are now firing long on all cylinders in gold, with funds holding roughly 80% of their historic max long position," Ryan McKay, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities, said in a note.

Platinum XPT= rose 2.4% to $901.85 per ounce, while palladium XPD= gained over 10% to $1,042.83.

Waning appetite for EVs might be a bit of a lifeline as well, Melek added.

The auto sector accounts for 80% of the demand for palladium, which fell 39% in 2023 due to its replacement with cheaper platinum in autocatalysts, curbing emissions and rising market share of electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

