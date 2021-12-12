PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on U.S. inflation data, focus on cenbank meetings

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Monday as elevated U.S. consumer prices lifted its appeal as an inflation hedge, while investors awaited a flurry of central bank meetings this week, including by the U.S. Federal Reserve, for further direction.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,786.51 per ounce by 0213 GMT, after Friday's 0.8% gain. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.2% to $1,787.70.

* U.S. consumer prices increased further in November as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982.

* The dollar index was quiet at the start of a week in which central bank meetings will likely drive currency markets. USD/

* The Fed is widely expected to signal a faster tapering of asset buying this week, and thus an earlier start to rate hikes.

* The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are set to review their monetary policies this week.

* Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which bears no interest.

* The European Central Bank is set to halve the amount of assets it buys each month from April, according to a Reuters poll.

* Top Asian hubs saw healthy demand for physical gold last week as domestic prices retreated into the year-end, although volatility in rates deterred retail buyers and jewellers in India. GOL/AS

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $22.26 an ounce.

* Platinum XPT= was flat at $942.00 and palladium XPD= gained 1.4% to $1,786.54.

