PRECIOUS-Gold extends fall on dollar strength; Powell's testimony in spotlight

By Arundhati Sarkar

June 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as the dollar ticked up and investors looked for more cues on monetary policy strategy when Fed Chair Jerome Powell sits down in front of Congress later in the day.

Powell is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday after the central bank lifted its benchmark interest last week by 75 basis points (bps) to tame stubbornly high inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,823.61 per ounce by 0859 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.7% to $1,825.70.

The dollar index was up 0.2%, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

If Powell clears the way for another 75 bps rate hike in July, it would likely trigger further dollar strength and rises in yields, resulting in downside for gold, said Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst with ActivTrades.

"Otherwise, and this is the most likely scenario, should the chairman avoid such bouts of hawkishness, gold prices are likely to remain relatively stable," Evangelista added.

According to a Reuters poll, the Fed will likely deliver another 75 bps rate hike in July, followed by a 50 bps rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage point moves until November at the earliest.

Higher interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields nothing. [US/]

Fears of a global recession "is likely to cap how far gold will fall with the asset having endured through countless previous recessions and proven a reliable store of value over time," Kinesis Money analyst Rupert Rowling said in a note.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.7% to $21.30 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.9%, to $929.67.

Palladium inched 0.3% lower to $1,871.52. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3)

