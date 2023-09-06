PRECIOUS-Gold extends decline as dollar gains upper hand

By Harshit Verma

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold extended its retreat to a fifth day on Wednesday as yields climbed and bets for higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates and global growth concerns continued to drive safe-haven flows into the dollar.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% to $1,915.95 per ounce by 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), its lowest since Aug. 29. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.6% to $1,941.10.

The dollar held near a six-month peak, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were near Aug. 23 highs. USD/US/

A rise in the safe-haven rival dollar makes gold more expensive for overseas investors, while higher yields decrease non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Gold's move is not dramatic, it's a wait-and-watch to see "what the FOMC is going to do and also if the global economy is going to slip into recession or not," said Chris Gaffney, president at EverBank World Markets.

Markets were all but certain that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its Sept. 19-20 meeting, but still bet on a 43% chance of a hike before 2024, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The resilience of the U.S. economy, especially the labor market, will allow the Fed to continue to raise rates, especially after OPEC didn't do any favors by extending their voluntary production cuts, said Gaffney.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday the latest round of economic data was giving the U.S. central bank space to see if it needs to raise rates again.

"A lot will also depend over the next few months on how China's economy holds up, in particular, appetite for jewellery, which really goes hand in hand with consumer confidence," said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Silver XAG= was down 2% to $23.06 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 2.3% to $904.88. Both fell to over two-week lows.

Palladium XPD= eased 2.1% to $1,186.47, its lowest since late-2018.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

