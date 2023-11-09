News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold extends decline; all eyes on Powell's speech

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

November 09, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

By Harshit Verma

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold was on track for a fourth straight day of decline on Thursday as safe-haven demand cooled, while the spotlight shifted to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for cues on interest rates.

Gold has fallen more than $50 after hitting $2,000 levels last week when escalating tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven inflows.

"Markets continue unwinding the war premiums in this traditional safe-haven asset," said Exinity chief market analyst Han Tan.

"The precious metal has also been unable to capitalize on lower U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's resilience has certainly not aided bullion bulls' cause," he added. US/

A slew of Fed officials who spoke this week maintained a balanced tone on the U.S. central bank's next decision, but noted that they would focus on economic data and the impact of higher long-term bond yields.

Powell did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks at a conference on Wednesday. He is scheduled to speak at another conference at 02:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

"He'll (Powell) probably try and maintain the higher-for-longer narrative because it's not within their interest to admit to markets that cuts might be coming," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

Investors see an 85% chance of the U.S. central bank leaving rates unchanged in the December meeting and a 70% chance of introducing a cut as early as June next year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

Spot silver XAG= was steady at $22.52 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 0.6% to $861.84.

Palladium XPD= slipped 1.5% to $1,033.75, hovering near its lowest level since 2018.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3FT62Nu

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.