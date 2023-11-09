PRECIOUS-Gold extends decline; all eyes on Powell's speech

By Harshit Verma

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold was on track for a fourth straight day of decline on Thursday as safe-haven demand cooled, while the spotlight shifted to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for cues on interest rates.

Gold has fallen more than $50 after hitting $2,000 levels last week when escalating tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven inflows.

"Markets continue unwinding the war premiums in this traditional safe-haven asset," said Exinity chief market analyst Han Tan.

"The precious metal has also been unable to capitalize on lower U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's resilience has certainly not aided bullion bulls' cause," he added. US/

A slew of Fed officials who spoke this week maintained a balanced tone on the U.S. central bank's next decision, but noted that they would focus on economic data and the impact of higher long-term bond yields.

Powell did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks at a conference on Wednesday. He is scheduled to speak at another conference at 02:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

"He'll (Powell) probably try and maintain the higher-for-longer narrative because it's not within their interest to admit to markets that cuts might be coming," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

Investors see an 85% chance of the U.S. central bank leaving rates unchanged in the December meeting and a 70% chance of introducing a cut as early as June next year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

Spot silver XAG= was steady at $22.52 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 0.6% to $861.84.

Palladium XPD= slipped 1.5% to $1,033.75, hovering near its lowest level since 2018.

