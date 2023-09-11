PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains on soft dollar as US inflation test looms

By Harshit Verma

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Monday on a retreat in the dollar, with focus still squarely on U.S. inflation readings and their likely influence on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold XAU= climbed 0.2% to $1,922.40 per ounce by 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,946.70.

"Comments from Bank of Japan's Governor on (an end to negative) rates sparked a risk on rally across all foreign currencies, putting pressure on the dollar. That provided a small tailwind for gold," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago

But for gold futures to climb above $2,000 per ounce, the Fed needs to be less hawkish and the dollar index and Treasury yields need to back off, Streible added.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.6%, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

But capping zero-yield gold's uptick, yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR edged higher. [USD/ US/

Traders were mostly positioning for the U.S. consumer price data (CPI) on Wednesday, given its potential influence on whether the Fed may put rates on hold.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders predicted a 93% chance of Fed leaving rates unchanged at their Sept. 19 to 20 policy meeting. But the odds also suggested a 41% chance of a hike in November.

Ahead of their next meeting, Fed policymakers have been clear that they are not itching to raise rates, but few among them are ready to declare victory.

Gold should be supported above the $1,900 level if the dollar continues to decline on bets the Fed is done with its tightening cycle, said Matt Simpson, senior analyst at City Index.

Silver XAG= jumped 0.5% to $23.01 per ounce. Platinum XPT= added 0.5% to $897.18 per ounce and palladium XPD= gained 0.4% to $1,203.07.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3sVdG6r

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.