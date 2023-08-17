PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains as softer dollar counters higher yields

By Brijesh Patel

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as a dip in the dollar offered some respite from rising Treasury yields and U.S. rate hike concerns that has pushed bullion below the key $1,900 per ounce level.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,897.99 per ounce by 09:54 a.m. EDT (1354 GMT), after hitting its lowest level since March 15 at $1,888.30 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were steady at $1,927.50.

The dollar index =USD slipped 0.3% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

"Gold has been down over the course of the last several sessions due to rising interest rates and bond yields," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, adding, "we did see a bit of bargain hunting at these levels."

"We noticed yesterday in response to the FOMC minutes the market portended that the Federal Reserve still might need to be a bit more aggressive than previously expected in regards to continuing to raise rates."

Minutes of the Federal Reserve July 25-26 meeting on Wednesday showed most policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation, while few participants cited risks to the economy if rates were pushed too high.

The expectation that U.S. interest rates will likely be higher for longer has boosted benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR to their highest since October, making non-yielding bullion less attractive for investors. US/

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to a still tight labor market.

Silver XAG= gained 1.8% to $22.78 an ounce, its biggest daily increase since July 31, while platinum XPT= rose 1.9% to $898.94. Palladium XPD= climbed 1.4% to $1,225.37.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.