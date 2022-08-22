PRECIOUS-Gold ekes out gains as dollar rally takes a breather
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar although lingering worries over further aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes kept gains in check.
* U.S. central bank officials have "a lot of time still" before they need to decide how large an interest rate increase to approve at their Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said last week.
* Recent hawkish comments from Fed officials have dented bullion's safe-haven appeal. Focus now turns to the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium due later this week.
75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in September.
* The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates even if a recession in Germany is increasingly likely, as inflation will stay uncomfortably high all through 2023, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said over the weekend.
* Zijin Mining is restarting normal production at its Colombia gold mine, a spokesperson said on Monday, after people from the surrounding community ended more than a week of road blockades.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Chain Stores Sales YY
July
0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug
0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug
0800 EU
S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug
0830 UK
Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs
Aug
1345 US
S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug
1400 EU
Consumer Confid. Flash
Aug
1400 US
New Home Sales-Units
July
