PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar, bets of Fed pause

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 13, 2023 — 09:11 pm EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday, set for a second consecutive weekly gain, as the U.S. dollar eased and recent economic data prompted bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $2,043.16 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, hovering near a one-year high reached on Thursday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were unchanged at $2,054.60.

* The dollar index .DXY was 0.1% lower, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Data on Thursday showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell by 0.5% in March, and there were signs that underlying producer inflation was subsiding.

* Moreover, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, a further sign that labour market conditions were loosening up as higher borrowing costs dampen demand in the economy.

* Data released on Wednesday showed that the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February.

* These economic readings, along with fears of a mild recession, have helped bullion gain about 1.7% so far in the week.

* The CME FedWatch tool shows markets are pricing in a 68.7% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in May, with rate cuts seen in the back half of the year.

* Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $25.85 per ounce, platinum XPT= added 0.5% at $1,052.59 and palladium XPD= gained 0.8% to $1,511.49.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY March

1230 US Import Prices YY March

1230 US Retail Sales MM March

1315 US Industrial Production MM March

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim April

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

