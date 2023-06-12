PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar as Fed pause hopes linger

By Seher Dareen

June 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday on a weaker dollar, as investors positioned for key U.S. economic data and clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path at its meeting this week.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,963.90 per ounce by 0921 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.1% at $1,979.70.

The dollar .DXY was down 0.2%, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. USD/

"The precious (metal) may display sensitivity to the latest U.S. CPI report and may weaken if the Fed moves ahead with a hawkish pause. A surprise hike may trigger an aggressive selloff," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"Although markets expect the Fed to pause this week, the unexpected rate hikes from the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia have left investors on edge," Otunuga added.

U.S. May inflation data is due on Tuesday as the Fed kicks off its two-day meeting, with early estimates showing the pace of month-on-month inflation easing, up 0.2% in May after having risen 0.4% in April, according to a Reuters poll.

Trades see a nearly 76% probability that the Fed will keep its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.00%-5.25% range, and a 54% chance of a 25 bps hike in July, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

Lower rates lift the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

There were some reservations that keeping rates on hold was a temporary move from the Fed rather than an end to tightening, Yeap Jung Rong, market strategist at IG, said.

In other markets, European shares edged higher at the start of a week packed with major central bank meetings, with the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan delivering rate decisions on Thursday and Friday, respectively. MKTS/GLOB

Silver XAG= and platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $24.21 and $1,006.75 per ounce respectively.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.4% to $1,328.28 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 on Friday.

