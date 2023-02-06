PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on softer dollar; investors eye Powell's comments

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar, with investors eyeing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day to gauge the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was 0.2% higher at $1,870.63 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 6 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,882.50.

* The dollar index =USD eased 0.1%, making gold a more attractive bet for customers holding other currencies.

* Fed funds futures traders now see rates rising above 5% in May after data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, which raised expectations that the Fed might keep interest rates higher for longer. FEDWATCH

* Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday she saw a path for avoiding a U.S. recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the U.S. labour market.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25% to 917.92 tonnes on Monday from 920.24 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $22.28 per ounce, platinum XPT= edged 0.2% lower to $969.96 and palladium XPD= was little changed at $1,597.78.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S (A$) Dec

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Feb

0700 Germany Industrial Output Dec

0700 UK Halifax House Prices Jan

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Jan

1330 US International Trade $ Dec

1700 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in interview hosted by the Economic Club of Washington

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.