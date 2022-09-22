PRECIOUS-Gold edges up in choppy trading as hawkish Fed clouds outlook

By Kavya Guduru

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices struggled for direction on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance clouded the outlook for non-yielding bullion, offsetting limited safe-haven buying and short-covering.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,675.20 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), after shedding more than 1% earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.5% to $1,683.30.

"Overall, the trend will continue to be negative for gold as the Federal Reserve told us yesterday that they're quite determined to increase rates," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

Melek attributed a "marginal move" up in gold prices earlier in the U.S. session to some short-covering amid a slight paring of the dollar's gains.

The dollar .DXY gave up some recent gains, which supported bullion by making it less expensive for overseas buyers, but still held near its highs. USD/

The U.S. central bank, as widely expected, hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, and projected the policy rate would rise to the 4.25%-4.50% range by the end of 2022, and to a range of 4.50% to 4.75% by the end of 2023.

Interest rate hikes to fight soaring inflation tend to raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

"That, ultimately, gets gold below $1,600 - probably in the not too distant future," Melek added.

Investors also took stock of U.S. data showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to 213,000 versus expectations for 218,000 applications for the latest week.

"Heightened geopolitical concerns have prompted some slight safe-haven demand (in precious metals) and are keeping the speculative bears on the sidelines late this week," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said in a note.

"However, a hawkish Federal Reserve is still squelching the metals market bulls."

In other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $19.56 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $909.84 and palladium XPD= added 1.2% to $2,180.99.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

