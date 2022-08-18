PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as Treasury yields slip, stronger dollar caps gains

* Dollar climbs to a three-week high

* Euro zone inflation outlook hasn't improved - ECB's Schnabel

* ANZ says recession fears should prompt safe-haven flows (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday as bond yields slipped, though a stronger dollar and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates kept prices pinned near two-week lows.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,765.80 per ounce, as of 0920 GMT, after a three-day losing run that pulled it down to $1,759.17 on Wednesday, lowest since Aug. 3. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,779.90 per ounce.

While not explicitly hinting at the pace of rate increases, the Fed minutes on Wednesday showed U.S. central bank policymakers committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation.

"The weakness in gold is due to resumption of the dollar strength and also because the minutes talked about hiking rates. Although, they did hint, potentially further down the line at a slower pace," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

"Gold prices are close to unchanged on the year and that itself is pretty good performance considering the movements we've seen in dollar and yields."

The dollar index climbed to a three-week high, making dollar-priced bullion less appealing to overseas buyers. [USD/]

Helping gold, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields inched lower, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]

The euro zone inflation outlook has failed to improve, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said, suggesting she favours another large interest rate increase next month even as recession risks harden.

Gold is considered an inflation hedge, however as the asset pays no interest, high interest rates erode its appeal.

Recession fears should prompt some safe-haven flows into gold, central bank purchases likely to be strong as currencies depreciate and geopolitical risks rise, this should help mitigate weaker physical demand, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $19.72 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $924.72 and palladium up 1.2% to $2,165.93. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.