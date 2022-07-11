PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar strength takes a toll
July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices neared a nine-month low on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened to its highest level in 20 years, stifling demand for greenback-priced bullion.
* The dollar sat near a fresh 20-year high touched on Monday, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
* Gold prices dropped to their lowest level since Sept. 30 of $1,730.42 per ounce in the previous session.
* World equities fell on Monday as investors prepare for fresh monthly inflation data that may be seen as potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's path ahead for interest-rate increases. [MKTS/GLOB]
* U.S. consumer price index data, a key measure of inflation, is due on Wednesday, and is expected to show prices rose by 8.8% in June from a year earlier.
* Recent inflation data "has not been as encouraging as I would have liked," Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Monday, saying that the lack of month-to-month improvement in the pace of price increases warrants another 0.75 percentage point increase in the federal funds rate when policymakers meet later this month.
* Higher interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields steadied after a dip on Monday.[US/]
* Euro zone finance ministers said on Monday the fight against inflation was the current priority despite dwindling growth in the bloc, as they were informed of a deteriorating economic outlook by the European Commission.
