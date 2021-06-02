PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar firms; focus on U.S. economic data

By Brijesh Patel

June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as a slight uptick in the dollar offset support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited key U.S. economic readings this week for more clarity on monetary policy.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,904.36 per ounce, as of 0316 GMT. On Tuesday, gold prices hit their highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,916.40.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.1% to $1,907.70 per ounce.

The U.S. Labor Department is expected to release initial weekly jobless claims data later on Thursday, followed by non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.

"We need to get a sense from the payrolls report on what is the immediate steer on Fed policy," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

"Yields have eased back a bit since the start of the week. But the dollar is range-bound, it hasn't been able to build momentum and hasn't fallen off ... that has been reflected in gold."

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slipped below 1.60%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. US/

The dollar index .DXY, however, edged 0.1% higher against its rivals, making gold less appealing for other currency holders. USD/

The U.S. economic recovery accelerated in recent weeks even as a long list of supply chain troubles, hiring difficulties, and rising prices cascaded through the country, Federal Reserve officials said on Wednesday.

Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time.

SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,041.75 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, silver XAG= edged 0.1% lower to $28.17 per ounce, palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $2,858.46, while platinum XPT= was steady at $1,189.48.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru

