PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar firms, Fed speakers in focus

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower in early Asian hours on Tuesday as the dollar staged a rebound, although bullion prices were stuck in a tight range with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of comments from Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,975.35 per ounce by 0116 GMT and U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.3% to $1,982.10.

* The dollar .DXY rose 0.1% after hitting a six-week low in the previous session, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were at 4.6327%. US/US/

* Investors will be waiting to see if Powell, who is due to speak on Wednesday and Thursday, maintains the more dovish tone he struck after the Fed's policy meeting last week.

* Fed Governor Lisa Cook said on Monday she hopes the central bank's current target interest rate is adequate to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target.

* Meanwhile, Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank likely has more work ahead of it to control inflation.

* Futures see the Fed's overnight lending rate staying above 5% through next June. FEDWATCH

* Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.50% to 867.57 tonnes on Monday from 863.24 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* In the Middle East, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider "tactical little pauses" in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $22.95 per ounce, platinum XPT= eased 0.1% to $904.34 and palladium XPD= slipped 0.3% to $1,103.16.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Oct

0300 China Trade Balance Oct

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Nov

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Sept

0700 Germany Industrial Production YY SA Sept

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Oct

1330 US International Trade Sept

