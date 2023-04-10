PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on softer dollar; US inflation data in focus

April 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday after falling more than 1% in the previous session, as the dollar eased while investors awaited this week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,994.48 per ounce, as of 0036 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.1% to $1,994.60.

* The dollar index =USD was 0.1% lower, making bullion less expensive for other currency holders. USD/

* Investors are now awaiting the U.S. consumer price data due on Wednesday for more clarity on the path of rates heading into the Fed's May policy meeting.

* A strong U.S. employment report released on Friday raised bets that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates next month, with markets pricing in a 71.3% chance of a 25 basis-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Americans said last month that access to credit was at its toughest level in nearly a decade, as they also braced for higher levels of inflation over the next few years, a report from the New York Fed said.

* The opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion rises when interest rates are increased to bring down inflation.

* Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that financial system troubles that drove the central bank to provide large amounts of credit to banks was not collateral damage from the Fed's aggressive effort to lower inflation.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.25% to 933.22 tonnes on Monday, from 930.91 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= inched up 0.1% to $24.91 per ounce, platinum XPT= firmed 0.3% to $994.64 and palladium XPD= gained 1.3% to $1,429.54.

0130 China PPI, CPI YY March

