PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on softer dollar; set to fall for sixth straight month

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar, but the Federal Reserve's commitment to stay on an aggressive rate-hike path kept the metal on track for its sixth straight monthly decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,663.79 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT. While prices are headed for their biggest weekly gain in seven, it is down 2.8% for the month so far.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $1,673.10.

* The dollar index =USD held near a one-week low touched on Thursday, making greenback-denominated gold less expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

* Fed policymakers will press ahead with raising U.S. borrowing costs to fight soaring inflation, taking in stride both turmoil in global financial markets and early signs their actions are weakening the job market.

* Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, a series of aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year has dented on the non-yielding metal's appeal and lifted the dollar to a two-decade peak.

* Euro zone economic sentiment fell sharply and by more than expected in September, data showed on Thursday, as confidence dropped among companies and consumers, who are also downbeat about price trends in the coming months.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 941.15 tonnes on Thursday from 940.86 tonnes on Wednesday.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.2% to $18.86 per ounce, platinum XPT= was steady at $865.46 and palladium XPD= was up 0.5% at $2,211.59.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Sept

0130 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final Sept

0600 UK Business Invest QQ, YY Q2

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Sept

0645 France Producer Prices YY Aug

0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Sept

0900 EU HICP Flash YY Sept

0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash YY Sept

0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A, T Flash MM Sept

0900 EU Unemployment Rate Aug

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Aug

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Sept

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.