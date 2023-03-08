US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on softer dollar; hawkish Powell caps upside

March 08, 2023 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, although U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks limited further gains in zero-yielding bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,815.58 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after hitting a one-week low on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were unchanged at $1,819.10.

* The dollar index =USD was down from three-month highs scaled on Wednesday, making bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday reaffirmed his message of higher and potentially faster interest rate hikes, but emphasized that debate was still underway with a decision hinging on data to be issued before the U.S. central bank's policy meeting in two weeks.

* Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes to control rising prices dims non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* Investors' focus will now be on the U.S. jobs report for February due on Friday.

* Private employment increased by 242,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed on Wednesday.

* Other data on Wednesday showed U.S. job openings fell less than expected in January, pointing to persistently tight labor market conditions.

* Markets are pricing in a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed's March 21-22 policy meeting. FEDWATCH

* Spot silver XAG= was flat at $20.01 per ounce, platinum XPT= edged 0.1% higher at $938.23 and palladium XPD= firmed 0.2% to $1,375.47.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China PPI, CPI YY Feb

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

