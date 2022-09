Sept 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm on Tuesday near a two-week high hit in the previous session, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could provide cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike path. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,725.70 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,736.80. * The dollar index hovered close to its lowest level since Aug. 26, making the greenback-priced gold less expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/] * U.S. consumer price data, due at 1230 GMT, is expected to show headline inflation rose 8.1% year-over-year in August versus 8.5% in July. * Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike next week and likely hold its policy rate steady for an extended period once it eventually peaks, according to a Reuters poll of economists released on Tuesday. [nW1N2ZL04M] * Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and boosts the dollar. * Germany's economy, Europe's largest, will contract next year as a dramatic rise in energy costs due to the war in Ukraine extinguishes the chances of recovery after pandemic-related lockdowns, the Ifo institute said on Monday. [nL8N30J1FY] * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.18% to 964.91 tonnes on Monday from 966.64 tonnes on Friday. [nFWN30J1QN] * The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Monday that trade in precious metals in London would be suspended on Sept. 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral. [nS8N26W05T] * Spot silver rose 0.3% to $19.84 per ounce. Platinum slipped 0.4% to $903.82 and palladium fell 0.3% to $2,259.04. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany HICP Final YY Aug 0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Change Aug 0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jul 0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Aug 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Sep 0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Sep 1230 US CPI MM, SA Aug 1230 US CPI Wage Earner Aug (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

