PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher; eyes best week in seven as yields, dollar dip

March 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Friday and were on course to mark their best week in seven, as easing U.S. Treasury yields and dollar lifted the metal's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,724.80 per ounce by 0101 GMT. Prices were up 1.4% for the week so far, their biggest jump since the week ended Jan. 22.

* U.S. gold futures was steady at $1,723.10.

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields pulled further down from a more than one-year peak hit last week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

* The dollar hovered near a one-week low against rivals. [USD/]

* The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs, signalling to sceptical markets that it is determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a four-month low last week.

* President Joe Biden prepared to tell Americans in a televised address that he is taking aggressive action to speed COVID-19 vaccinations and move the country closer to normality by July 4, hours after signing his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law on Thursday.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , fell 0.5% to 1,055.27 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

* Silver climbed 0.1% to $26.11 an ounce, and was on track for its best week since late January with a 3.7% rise. Palladium gained 0.2% to $2,349.52.

* Platinum rose 1.2% to $1,209.10 and was set to post its best week in four with a 7% gain.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany HICP Final YY

Feb 0700 UK

GDP Est 3M/3M

Jan 0700 UK

GDP Estimate MM, YY

Jan 0700 UK

Manufacturing Output MM Jan 1500 US

U Mich Sentiment Prelim March (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

