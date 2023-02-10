PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as market looks for new economic fodder

By Seher Dareen

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Friday while markets awaited next week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,867.80 per ounce by 9:27 a.m. ET (1427 GMT), after earlier hitting a trough since Jan. 6. For the week, bullion was up 0.1%.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,878.10.

Investors await U.S. consumer price data due on Feb. 14. While concerns abound of a global recession, a strong rally in world markets suggests optimism is returning, which could ease the Fed's rate hike cycle.

"We will have to see significant and sustained progress on the inflation front before authorities on the monetary side of things will feel comfortable to allow rates to pivot lower," said Bart Melek, head of commodity markets strategy at TD Securities.

The dollar .DXY index is on track for a 0.4% weekly gain. USD/

A stronger dollar tends to make greenback-priced gold less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

"The dollar has come back to life ... in response to the Fed’s hawkish comments and mixed data," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, said in a note.

Additionally, benchmark yields US10YT=RR reached their highest in over a month. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, yet higher interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset. US/

Money markets now expect a peak in the current Fed rate cycle at around 5.15% in July. FEDWATCH

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.9% to $22.18 per ounce, but was headed for a fourth straight weekly drop, while palladium XPD= sank 3.6% to $1,570.50.

Russian mining giant NornickelGMKN.MM said on Friday that its earnings before interest fell 17% year-on-year in 2022 as it grappled with a drop in sales and higher operating costs.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.9% at $962.49, but was set for a fifth consecutive weekly fall.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

