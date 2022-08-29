PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar slips from 20-year high
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, as the dollar eased off a 20-year high, offsetting pressure from expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The message from the world's top finance chiefs is loud and clear: rampant inflation is here to stay and taming it will take an extraordinary effort, most likely a recession with job losses and shockwaves through emerging markets.
* While gold is considered a safe bet during economic uncertainty, interest rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
* Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday he felt the stock market selloff that followed Powell's hawkish speech on Friday shows investors understand the central bank is serious about reducing inflation.
* Markets are now largely pricing in a 75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's September meeting.
Aug (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
