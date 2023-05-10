PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar slips; Fed outlook in focus

May 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on a softer dollar in early Asian hours on Thursday, while investors awaited further clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $2,032.48 per ounce, as of 0030 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $2,039.00.

* The dollar index .DXY slipped 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

* The annual increase in U.S. consumer prices slowed to below 5% in April for the first time in two years, potentially providing cover for the central bank to pause further interest rate hikes next month.

* Bullion prices initially rose on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data was released, before turning negative on profit taking.

* Markets are currently pricing in a 99% chance of the U.S. central bank holding rates at their current level in June. FEDWATCH

* Lower interest rates boost non-yielding bullion's appeal

* U.S. President Joe Biden piled pressure on Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to move quickly to raise the country's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk throwing the world's largest economy into a recession.

* The Bank of England is poised to raise borrowing costs for the 12th meeting in a row later in the day.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% at $25.39 per ounce, platinum XPT= edged 0.1% lower to $1,113.38, and palladium XPD= lost 0.3% at $1,602.55.

