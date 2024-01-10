PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar slips ahead of US inflation data

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar ahead of a consumer inflation report due later in the day that could shed some light on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.
* The dollar index fell 0.1%, making bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
* U.S. consumer price inflation report is due at 1330 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year inflation at 3.2%
in December, but think core inflation likely fell to 3.8%, its
lowest since mid-2021.
* U.S. producer prices will be released on Friday.
* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Traders are betting on 140 basis points (bps) worth of interest rate cuts by the U.S. central bank this year and a 67% chance they begin as soon as March, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app, IRPR. [FEDWATCH]
* Elsewhere, Australia's surplus on trade goods surged to an eight-month high in November as coal exports picked up and imports of cars slid after a run of strong months, data showed on Thursday.
* In wider financial markets, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened 1.25% higher, while Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%, on its seventh consecutive session of decline. [.T] [MKTS/GLOB]
* Earlier this week, a New York Fed report said consumers expect a decline in inflation while Fed Governor Michelle Bowman stated that the U.S. central bank's monetary policy seems "sufficiently restrictive".
