PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar dwindles after U.S. inflation data

April 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after data showing a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against it and weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,747.49 per ounce by 0125 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,747.40 per ounce.

* Consumer prices in the United States soared by the highest in more than 8-1/2 years in March, setting off what most economists expect to be a fleeting spell of higher inflation.

* The U.S. dollar fell to three-week lows, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also inched down. [USD/][US/]

* Concerns posed by a suggestion of U.S. health officials to delay the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine also supported safe-haven gold.

* The U.S. economy could expand by 5% to 6% this year, boosted by increased vaccinations and solid fiscal assistance, but the Federal Reserve will not withdraw its funding just yet, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said.

* The European Central Bank should spell out its tolerance for overshooting its inflation target, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

* China's exports rose sharply in March while imports growth surged to the highest in four years.

* Bitcoin reached a new high of $62,741 on Tuesday, continuing its 2021 run to new heights just a day before the listing of Coinbase stock in the United States.

* Silver rose 0.4% to $25.42 and palladium was flat at $2,689.44. Platinum was up 0.8% at $1,165.72

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 India WPI Inflation YY March 1800 US

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

