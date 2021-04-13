US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar dwindles after U.S. inflation data

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after data showing a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against it and weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields.

April 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after data showing a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against it and weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,747.49 per ounce by 0125 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,747.40 per ounce.

* Consumer prices in the United States soared by the highest in more than 8-1/2 years in March, setting off what most economists expect to be a fleeting spell of higher inflation.

* The U.S. dollar fell to three-week lows, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also inched down. [USD/][US/]

* Concerns posed by a suggestion of U.S. health officials to delay the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine also supported safe-haven gold.

* The U.S. economy could expand by 5% to 6% this year, boosted by increased vaccinations and solid fiscal assistance, but the Federal Reserve will not withdraw its funding just yet, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said.

* The European Central Bank should spell out its tolerance for overshooting its inflation target, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

* China's exports rose sharply in March while imports growth surged to the highest in four years.

* Bitcoin reached a new high of $62,741 on Tuesday, continuing its 2021 run to new heights just a day before the listing of Coinbase stock in the United States.

* Silver rose 0.4% to $25.42 and palladium was flat at $2,689.44. Platinum was up 0.8% at $1,165.72

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 India WPI Inflation YY March 1800 US

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

of economic condition (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging: diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular