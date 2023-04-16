US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on rate-hike bets, firmer dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

April 16, 2023 — 09:25 pm EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as a firmer U.S. dollar and prospects of one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve after last week's mixed economic data dented the metal's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,999.12 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $2,009.00.

* The dollar index .DXY was 0.2% higher, making bullion expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Data released on Friday showed U.S. core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, slipped 0.3% last month, but the gains in January and February put consumer spending firmly on track to accelerate in the first quarter.

* U.S. consumer sentiment inched up in April but households expected inflation to rise over the next 12 months. A separate report showed production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in March, but eked out a modest gain in the first quarter.

* U.S. central bankers "haven't made much progress" in returning inflation to their 2% target despite a year of aggressive rate increases, and need to move interest rates higher still, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday.

* The CME FedWatch tool now shows markets are pricing in a 80.8% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in May.

* Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.31% to 927.72 tonnes on Friday from 930.61 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= dipped 0.6% to $25.22 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.8% to $1,036.26 and palladium XPD= shed 1.1% to $1,487.08.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total March

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

