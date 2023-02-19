US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on firmer dollar, U.S. rate-hike worries

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

February 19, 2023 — 08:05 pm EST

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and after recent U.S. economic data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates further.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,837.59 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.1% to $1,847.60.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Money markets are now expecting the Fed to raise benchmark rates above 5% by May, with rates to peak at 5.3% in July, after recent data showed a tight job market, along with high inflation and consumer prices. FEDWATCH

* Gold is considered a hedge against soaring inflation, but high interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Data on Friday showed U.S. import prices dropped for a seventh straight month in January amid declining costs for energy products, leading to the smallest annual increase in imported inflation in two years.

* A sharp retreat in domestic prices boosted retail demand for physical gold in India last week, prompting dealers to charge premiums for the first time in more than three months. GOL/AS

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.13% to 919.92 tonnes on Friday from 921.08 tonnes on Thursday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= lost 0.7% to $21.58 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $914.17 and palladium XPD= shed 0.6% to $1,488.61.

* Market activity could be relatively low on Monday due to a holiday in the United States.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Feb

1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Feb

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

