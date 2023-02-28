US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on firmer dollar, rate-hike outlook

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

February 28, 2023 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar ticked up, while investors braced for more U.S. interest rate hikes amid stubbornly high inflation.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,824.06 per ounce, as of 0047 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,831.30.

* The dollar index .DXY rose 0.1%, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, with the decrease concentrated among lower-middle-income households, though Americans grew more upbeat about the labour market, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* Money markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve's target rate to peak at 5.425% in September, following a string of strong economic data. FEDWATCH

* The Fed must supplement traditional government data and readings from financial markets with real-time, on-the-ground observations of economic conditions if it is to make good policy, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday.

* Surprisingly strong inflation data lifted euro zone bond yields to their highest in more than a decade on Tuesday, and pushed expectations for the peak in the European Central Bank's main interest rate to almost 4%.

* High interest rates dampen gold's appeal as an inflation hedge while raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $20.85 per ounce, platinum XPT= lost 0.5% to $947.22 and palladium XPD= eased 0.1% to $1,415.17.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI

0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final

0850 France S&P Global Mfg PMI

0855 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI

0855 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA

0900 EU S&P Global Mfg Final PMI

0930 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY

1445 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final

1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.