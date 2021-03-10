PRECIOUS-Gold edges down as U.S. yields, dollar firm

* European Central Bank policy meeting due on Thursday

March 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday after registering its biggest jump in two months in the last session, as higher U.S. Treasury yields and a buoyant dollar remained a stumbling block for bullion.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,714.23 per ounce by 1015 GMT after rising more than 2% on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,711.70.

U.S. yields regained momentum on Wednesday, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion while the dollar also rose. [USD/][US/]

"Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure, while concerns about inflation are front of mind for the market," said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, adding a stronger dollar could be a further drag on bullion prices over the next few days.

The U.S. House of Representatives cleared the way for the $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill to be considered on Wednesday, when it is expected to be approved.

Although gold is widely considered a hedge against higher inflation anticipated to be fuelled by stimulus measures, higher yields have challenged that status this year.

Policymakers were divided on a large-scale market intervention to counter a rise in yields ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve "would have to flood markets even more, blue in the balance sheet further to keep yields at a low level, but that would here in the current environment only fuel more inflation expectations," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

Silver fell 0.3% to $25.82 an ounce. Palladium shed 0.1% to $2,295.37, while platinum was steady at $1,168.32.

More platinum deficits loom this year after a record undersupply of almost a million ounces in 2020, the World Platinum Investment Council said.

Analysts at Swiss bank UBS forecast platinum prices reaching $1,300 over the next 12 months, driven by high investment demand and strained supply. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel) ((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

