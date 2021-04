PRECIOUS-Gold edges down as firmer dollar dents appeal

* Palladium holds below record high of $2,941 hit on Monday

* BOJ keeps monetary policy steady

* India drafts in army to help hospitals tackle COVID-19 surge (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Shreyansi Singh

April 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a firmer dollar dulled the metal's appeal, while the market looked forward to cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.93 per ounce by 0318 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,778.10 per ounce.

"We're starting to see a bit of a perking up of the U.S. dollar and bond yields as well, and that seems to be the driving catalyst at the moment," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

The dollar index edged up against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to the 1.570% level.

Market participants are now looking at the U.S. Fed's two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, and while no major policy changes are expected, investors will pay close attention to Chairman Jerome Powell's outlook on the economy.

"The most likely scenario that the markets are looking for is a status quo result," Spivak said, adding however, "the Fed is going to have a hard time sounding any more dovish than they already have been."

Japan's central bank kept its monetary policy steady, while new restrictions to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases clouded prospects of a fragile economic recovery.

Meanwhile, India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections, as nations pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain an emergency overwhelming the country's hospitals.

Palladium edged 0.2% lower to $2,920.78 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $2,941 on Monday.

"Pent up demand in the auto sector is likely to fuel strong demand for PGM (Platinum Group Metals)-rich catalytic converters amid rising restrictions on emissions," ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

Silver fell 0.3% to $26.12 per ounce. Platinum was down 0.4% at $1,238.57. (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061823666/3590 (If within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780); Reuters Messaging: Shreyansi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.