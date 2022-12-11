US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold eases; U.S. inflation data, Fed verdict in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

December 11, 2022 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday, dragged down by a firmer dollar, with investors awaiting key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate-hike verdict due this week.

* Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.2% to $1,793.44 per ounce, as of 0009 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.3% at $1,805.90.

* The dollar index .DXY rose 0.2%, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

* Investors will keep a close eye on Tuesday's U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and Fed's final meeting of 2022 scheduled on Dec. 13-14.

* Traders expect a 93% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike by the Fed. FEDWATCH

* Higher interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding gold as it yields no interest.

* U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years.

* Gold premiums in China rose last week as demand picked up after the top consumer eased COVID-19 restrictions, while high prices muted activity in India.

* Spot silver XAG= lost 0.7% to $23.29, platinum XPT= fell 0.7% to $1,014.95 and palladium XPD= ticked 0.2% lower to $1,946.62.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

