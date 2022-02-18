PRECIOUS-Gold eases on U.S.-Russia plan for talks over Ukraine
* Gold poised for third straight weekly gain
* Bullion could trade between $1,910-$1,870 next few days- analyst
* Platinum due for largest weekly gain since mid January (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
By Seher Dareen
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold retreated slightly from the key $1,900 level on Friday as a potential Russia-U.S. meeting cooled some nerves about an escalation in the Ukraine conflict, but the recent rally set bullion up for a third straight weekly gain.
Spot gold
U.S. gold futures
The U.S.-Russia meeting slated for next week is likely to keep a lid on gold, although there could be some selling interest going into the weekend, especially with a U.S. holiday on Monday, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
"The outlook for gold does look a lot more positive, but it's going to be really difficult to get back above those June peaks. We might find it trading between $1,910 and roundabout $1,870 over the next few days," Hewson added.
Helping global equities mark tentative gains, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, boosting hopes of an end to the standoff. [MKTS/GLOB]
However, "The need for safety among market participants still appears considerable against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, meaning that gold remains in demand as a safe haven," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies were set on Friday to agree that rising inflation and geopolitical risks could threaten a fragile global recovery, as the Ukraine crisis and the pandemic cloud the outlook.
Spot silver
Platinum
(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.