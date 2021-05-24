US Markets
GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on global recovery hopes; weak dollar limits losses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as hopes of quick economic recovery lifted demand for riskier assets, although a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields limited losses for the safe-haven metal.

May 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as hopes of quick economic recovery lifted demand for riskier assets, although a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields limited losses for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,877.26 per ounce by 0106 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,879 per ounce.

* The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. [USD/]

* U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows after a few Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. [US/]

* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2% both this year and the next but several Fed officials, including Bullard, continued to support the central bank's policy in separate remarks.

* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation.

* Sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat. [.N] [MKTS/GLOB]

* Global real gross domestic product is projected to surge 5.7% in 2021, its strongest advance since 1973, while the U.S. economy will likely expand 6.7% this year, according to the latest economic forecasts for IHS Markit.

* Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter, helped by stronger-than-expected manufacturing, official data showed on Tuesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1046.12 tonnes on Monday from 1042.92 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,741.24 per ounce, silver fell 0.6% at $27.64 and platinum slipped 0.2% to $1,171.54.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ, YY SA, NSA Q1 1400 US

Consumer Confidence

May 1400 US

New Home Sales-Units

April

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular