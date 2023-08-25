PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar as traders wait for Powell remarks

By Harshit Verma

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on a stronger dollar, but was range-bound as investors braced for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at Jackson Hole for interest rate cues.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,914.19 per ounce by 09:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 shed 0.3% to $1,941.80.

Pressuring gold, the U.S. dollar rose en route to its sixth straight weekly rise. USD/

But zero-yield gold was still bound for a 1.3% gain so far this week, which would be its best in six, as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR lost all weekly gains. US/

Investors wait for chair Powell's speech at 10:05 a.m. EDT at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. ECB chief Christine Lagarde speaks at the same gathering later in the day.

"I don't think (Powell) is going to back down on fighting inflation and maintaining his kind of hawkish tone on the market," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, in Chicago.

"If she (Lagarde) could lift the euro currency up, you might see some dollar weakness and that could boost gold," he added.

Two Fed officials on Thursday noted a good chance that no more rate increases will be needed while tentatively welcoming a jump in bond market yields, as momentum was also building among European Central Bank policymakers for a pause in rate hikes amid deteriorating growth prospects.

"Markets are already pricing in the increasing possibility of a (Fed) rate hike. Gold is likely to have a knee-jerk drop if he heads in that direction, but it would be worked off pretty quickly," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Silver XAG= was flat at $24.14 per ounce while platinum XPT= gained 1% to $942.51. Palladium XPD= fell 0.6% to $1,232.69.

Silver and platinum are also headed for their best week since July 14, while palladium was set for a second straight weekly decline.

