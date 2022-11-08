PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 1-month peak; focus on U.S. inflation data

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Wednesday from a one-month peak scaled in the previous session, although prices flitted in a tight range as cautious investors positioned ahead of U.S. inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.1% down at $1,711.32 per ounce, as of 0313 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.1% to $1,713.80.

Bullion prices rose more than 2% to breach the key $1,700 level on Tuesday, following a fall in the dollar and bond yields as well as some technical buying.

"Gold prices are slightly lower due to a combination of factors. The dollar is little bit steady, yields are going up and there is some level of profit-taking after yesterday's rally," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The dollar index .DXY steadied, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers. U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR also crept higher in Asian hours. USD/US/

Investors' focus remains on the U.S. consumer price index report due on Thursday. The data is likely to offer cues on U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike stance.

Wall Street economists expect a deceleration in both the monthly and yearly core consumer price index to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll.

"Prices seem to be consolidating ahead of CPI. If the U.S. CPI print is hotter than expected, prices could move below $1,690 and if not gold might break the $1,725 level," Innes added.

Traders now see a 67% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike and 33% chance of a 75 bps hike at the Fed's December meeting. FEDWATCH

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, which rising rates aim to tackle, thereby diminishing the metal's appeal. Higher interest rates also make other assets more attractive compared with non-interest-bearing bullion.

Spot silver XAG= was up 0.1% at $21.36. Platinum XPT= rose 0.6% to $1,003.40 and palladium XPD= was steady at $1,920.40.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com))

