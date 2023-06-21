PRECIOUS-Gold eases in run up to Powell's testimony

News & Insights

June 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on the dollar's uptick on Wednesday as investors watched for interest rate cues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% to $1,934.20 per ounce as of 1112 GMT and trading in an $8 range. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were also down 0.1% to $1,945.40.

"Appetite towards the zero-yielding metal has been hit by expectations around Powell staying hawkish and a stabilizing dollar... were... Powell to offer fresh clues on rate hike timings – this could send gold tumbling below $1,932 support," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

The dollar edged up 0.1%, making gold more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. USD/

"Alternatively, cautious remarks from Powell may lend gold bulls some support, pushing prices back toward the $1,985 resistance," Otunuga added.

Powell delivers a semi-annual monetary policy testimony to the U.S. House Financial Affairs Committee at 1400 GMT, with the focus being on bringing down inflation to the Fed's 2% target from 4% in May.

Traders are now pricing in an about 77% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate hike in July, according to CME's Fedwatch tool, with no rate cuts seen this year.

Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Across the Atlantic, British inflation held at 8.7% in May against expectations it would fall to 8.4%, with markets seeing a 40% chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 50 bps on Thursday, rather than the quarter-point move previously expected.

Gold would need to break out, either up or down, of its consolidation zone on the technical chart to obtain "short-term directional bias", DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas wrote in a note.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $23.06 per ounce, platinum XPT= was down 1% to $952.62 while palladium XPD= shed 1.9% to $1,354.55.

