PRECIOUS-Gold eases from key $2,000 mark as firm dollar dulls appeal
March 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slid from the key $2,000-per-ounce mark on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar held firm near a multi-month peak, while palladium eased from record highs after investors took a breather as Russia-Ukraine talks hardly advanced.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8% to 1,062.7 tonnes on Monday - their highest since March 2021. [GOL/ETF]
* Palladium
* Russia accounts for 40% of global production of the auto-catalyst metal, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions.
* Palladium prices have rocketed 80% this year to all-time highs as financial sanctions on Russia could disrupt shipments and worsen a supply shortage.
* Russia warned that oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine as peace talks on Monday made little progress.
* The dollar index held close to a 21-month peak hit on Monday, making gold less attractive for holders of other currencies, following news of a potential oil import ban on Russia. [USD/]
* Russian negotiators said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The talks "are not easy," negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said.
* Among other metals, spot silver
