News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold eases below $2,000 mark as dollar halts slide

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

November 21, 2023 — 08:38 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold held below the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the dollar stabilised from its recent drop, although expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve has reached the end of its tightening cycle put a floor under bullion prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,996.79 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2,007.29 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were also down 0.1% at $1,998.80.

* The dollar held steady against its rivals after dropping to a more than 2-1/2-month low in the previous session. A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* Fed officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would proceed "carefully" and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, the minutes of the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 gathering showed.

* Markets are widely expecting the Fed to leave rates unchanged in December and currently pricing in a nearly 60% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by May, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

* Data on Tuesday showed U.S. existing home sales dropped to the lowest level in more than 13 years in October as the highest mortgage rates in two decades and a dearth of houses drove buyers from the market.

* Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields languished near two-month low. [US/]

* Swiss gold exports in October rose to their highest level since May as deliveries to India surged to meet demand during the country's festive season, customs data showed on Tuesday.

* Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.79 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3% to $931.34. Palladium slipped 0.6% to $1,072.35 per ounce.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY

Oct 1330 US

Durable Goods

Oct 1330 US

Initial Jobless Clm

Weekly 1500 EU

Consumer Confid. Flash Nov 1500 US

U Mich Sentiment Final Nov

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.