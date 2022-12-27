US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as U.S. dollar ticks up

December 27, 2022 — 07:52 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 28(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday pressured by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, having risen 2% in the previous session following China's decision to further ease COVID-19 restrictions.

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% to $1,809.58 per ounce as of 0037 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,818.50.

* The dollar index =USD edged up 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

* Bullion prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday on optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6% to 918.51 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

* The price of gold in Egypt has risen to unprecedented highs as nervous savers seek refuge from a weakening currency and some companies export bullion to raise scarce dollars to fund imports, according to industry experts.

* Spot silver XAG= lost 0.4% to $23.95, platinum XPT= slipped 0.5% to $1,015.17 and palladium XPD= fell 0.5% to $1,821.28.

* Japanese factories slashed output for a third consecutive month in November, dragged down by weak demand for machinery products amid a deteriorating global economic outlook.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Wednesday, Dec. 28

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

