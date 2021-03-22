PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong equities, dollar weigh

March 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, dragged down by gains in equity markets and the dollar, although concerns around fresh coronavirus cases across Europe limited losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,733.69 per ounce by 0119 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,736.20 per ounce.

* Asian stocks were set to track overnight Wall Street gains, as bond yields pulled back, easing concerns about inflation. [MKTS/GLOB][.N]

* The dollar gained slightly, after it stumbled from four-month highs against a basket of currencies in the preceding session in line with a dip in U.S. Treasury yields. [USD/][US/]

* Limiting the safe-haven metal's losses, however, was a third wave of COVID-19 across Europe due to highly contagious coronavirus variants. This has raised concerns about another round of restrictions, with Paris going into a four-week lockdown late last week.

* AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine performed better than expected in a major late-stage trial, paving the way for its potential emergency authorization in the United States and boosting confidence in the shot after setbacks in Europe.

* The U.S. economy is "much improved," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday, but at the same time warned that the recovery is still "far from complete."

* The European Central Bank increased bond purchases by nearly half last week, ramping up its stimulus efforts to keep a lid on borrowing costs and convince sceptical investors it would do what it takes to restrain bond yields.

* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.3% on Friday from Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium rose 0.4% to $2,625.52, Silver fell 0.6% to $25.61 and platinum was down 0.3% at $1,179.59.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Feb 0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate

Jan 1400 US New Home Sales-Units

Feb 1600 US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives virtual testimony on coronavirus aid, relief, and Economic Security Act before the House Financial Services Committee

