PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Russia-Ukraine talks hint at progress

March 30 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Wednesday, hovering near a one-month low hit in the previous session, as Russia-Ukraine peace talks pointing towards progress dimmed bullion's safe-haven demand, though a weaker dollar and a drop in yields limited losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,916.30 per ounce, as of 0029 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,916.60.

* The metal fell as much as 1.8% on Tuesday to its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,889.45.

* Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations.

* The dollar index slid to a more than one-week low in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* U.S. benchmark 10-year yields also slipped from near three-year highs, and lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, slipped 0.2% to 1,091.44 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Japan will ban shipments of gold to Russia in response to its aggression towards Ukraine, its Ministry of Finance said.

* Spot silver shed 0.2% at $24.71 per ounce and platinum edged higher 0.1% to $983.95.

* Palladium rose 0.4% to $2,157.72, having fallen to a more than two-month low of $2,032.97 in the last session.

* The auto-catalyst metal has tumbled about 40% since scaling an all-time peak on March 7 as supply concerns from Russia eased.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU

Consumer Confid. Final March 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY

March 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY

March 1230 US

GDP Final

Q4 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

