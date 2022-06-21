PRECIOUS-Gold eases as rate-hike jitters counter dollar weakness

* Fed Chair Jerome to testify before Congress this week

By Arundhati Sarkar

June 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as the prospect of more rate hikes kept non-yielding bullion under pressure, although a slight retreat in the U.S. dollar capped further downside in the metal.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,835.59 per ounce, as of 0836 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,838.90.

However, the U.S. dollar index also eased, making bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

There are conflicting factors at play that have prevented the metal from making a decisive move in one or the other direction, Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, said, adding "the fact it (gold) hasn't completely broken down means there are other factors supporting."

Rate hike, inflation worries and recession talks will continue to dominate the agenda for gold until something changes fundamentally, Razaqzada added.

Central banks around the world are looking to raise interest rates aggressively to curb stubborn inflation, and on investor radar are U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers' remarks expected later in the day, and that of two speakers from the Bank of England.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify in Washington D.C. later this week.

Although bullion is often seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields nothing.

"While the Street does not expect Powell to reinvent the policy wheel, we could expect him to reinforce the idea that the Fed is in data-dependent mode. Hence, gold and every interest-rate sensitive risk asset will be subject to headline risk," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Meanwhile, European stock markets extended a rebound on Tuesday, aided by gains in chemical, mining and oil stocks as dip buyers emerged after a bruising sell-off last week on recession fears. [MKTS/GLOB]

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.64 per ounce, platinum gained 1% to $940.79, and palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,866.65.

