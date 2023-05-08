News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors brace for US inflation data

May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased during early Asian hours on Tuesday as cautious market participants awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path.

* Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% at $2,020.22 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.3% at $2,027.10.

* The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1%, making bullion less affordable for overseas buyers. USD/

* The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data is due on Wednesday.

* While U.S. consumers said last month they expected slightly lower inflation in a year's time, the New York Federal Reserve's report also showed the bank stresses that kicked off in March weren't weighing heavily on the moods of Americans.

* Investors are pricing in a 92% chance of the Fed holding rates at their current level in June. FEDWATCH

* Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a failure by Congress to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt limit would cause a huge hit to the U.S. economy and weaken the dollar as the world's reserve currency.

* Spot silver XAG= slipped 0.2% at $25.52 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $1,072.51, while palladium XPD= was flat at $1,553.50.

0300 China Exports, Imports YY

0300 China Trade Balance

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY

0645 France Reserve Assets Total

